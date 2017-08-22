Worthy Christian News » US News » Paul Ryan: Tax reform 'far easier' to pass than healthcare

(Worthy News) - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Monday that tax reform should be easier to pass than healthcare reform, which has no clear path forward after it failed in the Senate.

"I believe it's going to be far easier for us to do tax reform than it was, say, for healthcare reform," Ryan told CNN during a town hall in Racine, Wisconsin. He pointed specifically to the inability to include measures in the healthcare bill because of Senate rules, including medical liability reform and interstate shopping.

"Tax reform is different," he said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.