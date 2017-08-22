Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Hacking May Have Caused USS John S. McCain’s Collision, Say Cyber Experts

(Worthy News) - Amid reports that the destroyer USS John S. McCain lost steering just before collision with an oil tanker, experts have speculated the possibility of hacking as the cause of the incident.

The US Navy ordered an investigation into its entire 7th Fleet, based in Japan, after the incident in the Strait of Malacca early Monday morning. Navy Admiral John Richardson clarified on Twitter the review would include the possibility of cyber intrusion or sabotage.

“But review will consider all possibilities,” he said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

2 clarify Re: possibility of cyber intrusion or sabotage, no indications right now...but review will consider all possibilities — Adm. John Richardson (@CNORichardson) August 21, 2017

