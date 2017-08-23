Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » US: Does UN Check Iran Military Sites Under Nuclear Deal?
US: Does UN Check Iran Military Sites Under Nuclear Deal?
(Worthy News) - The United States wants to know if the United Nations atomic watchdog plans to inspect Iranian military sites to verify Tehran’s compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Tuesday.
Haley will meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials in Vienna Wednesday for what she described as a fact-finding mission, which is part of President Donald Trump’s review of the deal Iran made with world powers to curb its nuclear program in return for the lifting of most sanctions.
“If you look ... at past Iranian behavior, what you’ve seen is there have been covert actions at military sites, at universities, things like that,” Haley, a member of Trump’s Cabinet, told Reuters in an interview.
“There were already issues in those locations, so are they including that in what they look at to make sure that those issues no longer remain?” she said. “They have the authority to look at military sites now. They have the authority to look at any suspicious sites now, it’s just are they doing it?” [ Source (Read More...) ]