Trump administration cuts up to $300 million in aid to Egypt for human rights abuses

(Worthy News) - The Trump administration denied $96 million in economic aid and delayed $195 million in military aid to Egypt Tuesday due to the country's poor human rights record.

"We have serious concerns regarding human rights and governance in Egypt," an administration official said, according to CNN. "At the same time, strengthened security cooperation is important to U.S. national security."

The move denotes a serious reversal in policy towards Egypt, which has long been one of the biggest recipients of U.S. economic and military aid, despite the country's track record on human rights. Over the past 30 years, Egypt has received $80 billion in aid from the United States. [ Source (Read More...) ]

