Trump hits four countries with visa sanctions

(Worthy News) - The Trump administration has triggered visa sanctions against four countries that have refused to take back citizens the U.S. is trying to deport — tapping a little-used but very effective tool for forcing compliance.

Officials at Homeland Security and the State Department confirmed the move Tuesday but declined to name the four countries.

Sources who tracked the deliberations in recent weeks, however, said the countries were Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Triggering the sanctions fulfills a campaign promise by President Trump, who had chided the Obama administration for not doing more to force countries to take back their deportees. [ Source (Read More...) ]

