Worthy Christian News » Christian » Atheist Group Calls Bible ‘Hate-Filled Book,’ Says God Worse Than ‘White Supremacist Thugs’

(Worthy News) - An national atheist organization wrote that the Christian Bible “encourages violence and racism” in an Monday letter intended to bully Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

“It should be no surprise that this hate-filled book has spawned hateful ideologies and groups to perpetuate those ideologies,” the letter read. “The Ku Klux Klan is and has always been, a Christian group. Klansmen began burning crosses ‘to spread the light of Jesus into the countryside.’ Hitler was a Roman Catholic and his soldiers wore a religious slogan on their buckle belts (Gott mit uns [God with us]).”

The Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) sent the letter to Bevin and berated him for suggesting during an Aug. 15 radio show that proper teaching of Biblical virtues in schools would reduce instances of white supremacist violence. The organization claimed that religious education, and religion in general, would lead to “increased levels of all manner of societal ills, including: violent crime and homicide, poverty, obesity, teen pregnancy, and infant mortality.” [ Source (Read More...) ]

