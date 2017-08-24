Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Trump gives Republicans whiplash swinging from conciliatory to confrontational rhetoric

(Worthy News) - President Trump bookended a free-wheeling rally on Tuesday evening — which featured attacks on the media and incumbent Republicans — with a pair of disciplined speeches both before and afterward that promoted unity, creating a volatile three days for Republicans still reeling from the backlash to Trump's controversial comments on recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The series of speeches extended coverage of his response to the Charlottesville clashes into a second week and coincided with increased scrutiny of his relationship with GOP congressional leaders. Press secretary Sarah Sanders even felt the need to speak out publicly on reports that the lines of communication between Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had frozen over amid tensions that the Charlottesville imbroglio had only made worse.

"He's literally trying to do three things at once," Ford O'Connell, a Republican strategist, said of Trump. "[He's trying to] pass his legislative agenda, fire up the base and push back on the media narrative that he's a racist." [ Source (Read More...) ]

