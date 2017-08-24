Worthy Christian News » US News » Democrats brand Trump as reckless, redouble resist vow after shutdown threat on border wall

(Worthy News) - President Trump’s willingness to brave a government shutdown in order to get funding for his border wall roiled Capitol Hill, where Democrats on Wednesday called him reckless and redoubled their promise to resist any more money for the president’s immigration crackdown plans.

With the next round of government funding due by Oct. 1, the wall fight is the biggest flash point, but by no means the only one that could result in a second shutdown this decade.

Mr. Trump raised the stakes in the fight late Tuesday at a rally in Phoenix, where he said fulfilling his campaign promise to erect a border wall was a big enough priority that it’s worth a shutdown. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.