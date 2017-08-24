Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Trump blames Congress for stalled agenda, urges Senate to abolish filibuster rules
Trump blames Congress for stalled agenda, urges Senate to abolish filibuster rules
(Worthy News) - President Trump has pinned the blame for his stalled agenda on Congress, chastising lawmakers of both parties who stand in his way and urging the Republican-run Senate to abolish filibuster rules in order to ram though bills for a border wall, tax cuts and a replacement of Obamacare.
Relishing his status as an outsider occupying the White House, Mr. Trump dug in as a nemesis of the Washington establishment in a rally speech in Phoenix Tuesday night. He waged verbal warfare on his political enemies, the news media and even his erstwhile allies on Capitol Hill.
The tension was so great that the White House felt obliged Wednesday to affirm Mr. Trump had a good working relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican. [ Source (Read More...) ]