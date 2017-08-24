Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Palestinian leadership considers dissolving PA, says Abbas insider

Palestinian Authority Leader Mahmoud Abbas

(Worthy News) - The Palestinian leadership in Ramallah is considering dismantling the Palestinian Authority, if there is no political horizon to establish an independent Palestinian state, Ahmad Majdalani, a confidant of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said on Wednesday, a day before senior Trump administration officials are due in Ramallah.

“This option is being discussed and considered seriously. We are studying its political, legal, administrative implications,” Majdalani told The Jerusalem Post in a phone interview. “If there is no political horizon, we are not going to be agents of the occupation – we are not going to help General Poli.”

Majdalani, who also is a PLO Executive Committee member, said that if the Palestinian leadership decides to dissolve the PA, Israel would become responsible for delivering services to Palestinians. [ Source (Read More...) ]

