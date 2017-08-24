Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Kushner arrives amid hazy hopes for effort to jump start peace talks

(Worthy News) - A high level US delegation including senior White House adviser Jared Kushner arrived in Israel late Wednesday, ahead of meetings with Palestinian and Israeli leaders aimed at looking for way to jumpstart peace talks.

The visit by senior White House aide Jared Kushner, who is also US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Special Envoy for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategy Dina Powell comes as Palestinian figures have become more vocal in expressing disappointment in Washington’s unclear approach to peace efforts so far.

The American delegation arrived Wednesday night and is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah starting on Thursday. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Restoration of Calm Opens Pathway to Peace Talks

The visit's goal, a White House source told Politico, is to "focus on the path to substantive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, combating extremism, the situation in Gaza, including how to ease the humanitarian crisis there."

Trump, the source added, "believes that the restoration of calm and the stabilized situation in Jerusalem after the recent crisis on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif has created an opportunity to continue discussions and the pursuit of peace."

Before coming to Israel, the American met with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, they sat down with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. This marks Kushner's third visit to the Middle East since assuming his role as Trump's advisor. [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Joel 3:1-2 “For, behold, in those days, and in that time, when I restore the fortunes of Judah and Jerusalem, I will gather all nations, and will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat; and I will execute judgment on them there for my people, and for my heritage, Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations. They have divided my land, Genesis 12:3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed. Zechariah 2:8 For thus saith Jehovah of hosts: After glory hath he sent me unto the nations which plundered you; for he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of his eye. Isaiah 11:11-12 It will happen in that day that the Lord will set his hand again the second time to recover the remnant that is left of his people from Assyria, from Egypt, from Pathros, from Cush, from Elam, from Shinar, from Hamath, and from the islands of the sea. He will set up a banner for the nations, and will assemble the outcasts of Israel, and gather together the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the earth.

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.