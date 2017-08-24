Worthy Christian News » World News » Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on mission near South Korea, Japan
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on mission near South Korea, Japan
(Worthy News) - Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers have flown over the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea, prompting Japan and South Korea to scramble jets to escort them, Russia said on Thursday.
Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement the Tupolev-95MS bombers, code named "Bears" by NATO, flew over neutral waters and were accompanied by Russian Sukhoi-35S fighter jets and A-50 early warning and control aircraft.
During parts of the route, the bombers were escorted by South Korean and Japanese military jets, it added. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.