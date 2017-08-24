Worthy Christian News » World News » Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on mission near South Korea, Japan

Tupolev Tu 95LL Russian Air Force

(Worthy News) - Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers have flown over the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea, prompting Japan and South Korea to scramble jets to escort them, Russia said on Thursday.

Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement the Tupolev-95MS bombers, code named "Bears" by NATO, flew over neutral waters and were accompanied by Russian Sukhoi-35S fighter jets and A-50 early warning and control aircraft.

During parts of the route, the bombers were escorted by South Korean and Japanese military jets, it added. [ Source (Read More...) ]

