UK: Catholic Church and local authorities criticized for claiming child sex abuse victims 'consented'

(Worthy News) - The Catholic Church and local authorities have been criticized after trying to claim child sex abuse victims "consented" in a bid to avoid compensation payouts.

Lawyers who represent some of the victims have told the Sunday Telegraph that the defence is more frequently being used by private schools, religious groups and local authorities when trying to defend compensation claims.

The revelation comes after news that the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme, a Government agency, was denying some children compensation because it said they had "consented" to abuse - even if they were of an age where they could not do so legally. [ Source (Read More...) ]

