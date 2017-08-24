Worthy Christian News » US News » Why Is Syphilis Making A Comeback?

(Worthy News) - Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) that was nearly eradicated in the U.S., and many doctors haven’t seen a case in years. But following a spike recent reports, the disease appears to be making a comeback.

Cases of syphilis rose nearly 20 percent between 2014 and 2015, the last year data is available, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That rate outpaced other STDs like Gonorrhea and Chlamydia. The reason for the increase is a complicated mesh of factors that include increased drug use, lapsed attention and lack of funding.

Earlier this year, Oklahoma declared a syphilis outbreak because of one of the largest infection increases in state history. It was also one of the largest in the country, according to the New York Times Thursday. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.