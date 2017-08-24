Worthy Christian News » US News » Why Is Syphilis Making A Comeback?
(Worthy News) - Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) that was nearly eradicated in the U.S., and many doctors haven’t seen a case in years. But following a spike recent reports, the disease appears to be making a comeback.
Cases of syphilis rose nearly 20 percent between 2014 and 2015, the last year data is available, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That rate outpaced other STDs like Gonorrhea and Chlamydia. The reason for the increase is a complicated mesh of factors that include increased drug use, lapsed attention and lack of funding.
Earlier this year, Oklahoma declared a syphilis outbreak because of one of the largest infection increases in state history. It was also one of the largest in the country, according to the New York Times Thursday. [ Source (Read More...) ]