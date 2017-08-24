Worthy Christian News » Christian » Canada soon to allow gender-neutral passports

(Worthy News) - Canadian citizens who do not identify as male or female will soon be able to mark "X" on their passports and other identity documents, the government said Thursday (Aug 24).

From Aug 31, citizens will be able to add an "observation" to their passports stating their sex should be "identified as 'X', indicating it is unspecified," the government said in a statement.

The move will help Canadians have documents that "better reflect their gender identity," it said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

