Hezbollah seizes much of IS enclave on Syrian-Lebanese border - Nasrallah
(Worthy News) - Hezbollah has captured much of an Islamic State pocket on Syria's side of the border with Lebanon in a joint offensive with the Syrian army, its leader said on Thursday.
In parallel with the fighting, talks on a truce have begun with Islamic State but a military victory is more likely, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
Syrian troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been fighting to oust Islamic State from Syria's western Qalamoun region. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.