Hezbollah seizes much of IS enclave on Syrian-Lebanese border - Nasrallah

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei the supreme leader of Iran in Hizbullah Secretary-General and his delegation meeting with Seyyed Ali Khamenei in 2005.

(Worthy News) - Hezbollah has captured much of an Islamic State pocket on Syria's side of the border with Lebanon in a joint offensive with the Syrian army, its leader said on Thursday.

In parallel with the fighting, talks on a truce have begun with Islamic State but a military victory is more likely, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Syrian troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been fighting to oust Islamic State from Syria's western Qalamoun region. [ Source (Read More...) ]

