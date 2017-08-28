Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Navy Collisions May Have Killed More U.S. Troops in 2017 than War in Afghanistan

The fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), left, conducts an underway replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Jan. 15, 2007. Eisenhower and embarked Carrier Air Wing 7 are on a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command area of responsibility in support of maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Angel Contreras) (Released)

(Worthy News) - U.S. Navy ship collisions in the western Pacific may have killed more American troops so far this year than the war in Afghanistan, illuminating critical readiness challenges facing the military branch.

The collision of the USS John S. McCain with an oil tanker east of Singapore on Monday may have brought to 17 the number of sailors killed by Navy accidents in 2017, compared with 11 service members killed in Afghanistan, an active war zone, NPR reported first, citing the Military Times and icasualties.org.

The Navy announced Thursday it had suspended search-and-rescue operations for 10 missing sailors after recovering "some remains" inside the flooded compartments of the USS McCain. The White House issued an official statement Tuesday expressing condolences for the "United States sailor fatalities." The Navy has officially declared two dead. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.