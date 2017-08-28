Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Antifa, leftist protesters spur mayhem in Berkeley even after cancellation of anti-Marxism rally
Antifa, leftist protesters spur mayhem in Berkeley even after cancellation of anti-Marxism rally
(Worthy News) - Two right-leaning rallies in the Bay Area were canceled over the weekend by organizers over fears of violence, but that didn’t stop leftist radicals from creating chaos.
Berkeley police reportedly made 14 arrests Sunday as thousands of counter-protesters flooded Civic Center Park in Berkeley, even though the previously scheduled “No to Marxism in America” rally had been canceled the day before.
Hundreds of black-clad antifa activists jumped police barricades and tracked down the small number of Trump supporters who showed up anyway, beating up at least one man and hitting another with sticks, as shown on video from KCRA-TV in Sacramento. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Antifa chase cops out of MLK plaza in Berkeley. Police fire teargas. pic.twitter.com/tz5kQWFWD0
— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017
"Take his camera, take his phone," they are shouting at a journalist. #berkeley pic.twitter.com/hvsQ5eXalE
— Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017