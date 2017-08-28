Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Netanyahu to reportedly meet Trump during upcoming visit to US in September

(Worthy News) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly reserve time during his upcoming trip to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu’s trip to the US, which will take place in mid-September after a scheduled tour across Latin America, has yet to be finalized. However, a senior Israeli official said that the Prime Minister’s Office is already engaged in efforts with the White House to set a time and place for such a meeting.

Moreover, the tentatively planned meeting will coincide with Netanyahu’s speech on September 19 at the annual meet up of the United Nations General Assembly. Netanyahu is expected to depart soon after his speech in time to return to Israel before the onset of Rosh Hoshana, the Jewish New Year, which will start on the evening of September 20. [ Source (Read More...) ]

