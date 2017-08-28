Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Pastors Arrested in Sudan as Government Moves to Take Over Church
Pastors Arrested in Sudan as Government Moves to Take Over Church
(Worthy News) - Police in Sudan arrested and interrogated seven church leaders last week in Omdurman, Sudan before releasing them on bail, sources said.
The Christian leaders were jailed for six hours on Wednesday (Aug. 23) and charged with refusing to comply with an order to turn over leadership of their congregation to a government appointed-committee. Omdurman lies across the Nile River from Khartoum, the capital.
The Rev. Ayoub Mattan, Sudanese Church of Christ (SCOC) moderator, and Kwa Shamaal (also transliterated Kuwa Shamaal), head of missions at the SCOC, were among the church leaders arrested. Pastor Shamaal was previously arrested on Dec. 18, 2015 and acquitted on Jan. 2 this year of charges ranging from spying to inciting hatred against the government. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Hebrews 13:3 Remember those who are in bonds, as bound with them; and those who are ill-treated, since you are also in the body.
Revelation 6:9-11 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held: And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth? And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
1 thought on “Pastors Arrested in Sudan as Government Moves to Take Over Church”
Again.
What is wrong with this picture? When will Protestants figure out that all is not righteous, that's why God lets these things happen?
Real Christians have no business using a catholic term "church" for their meetings, whether they be for worship, fellowship or both. It muddies the pool called Christianity. It's the very same concept as protestant repudiation of the title Priest for Pastors (leaders). We are all priests now. There is no "church" in Christianity. That's catholic and the orthodox who consider themselves also to be "catholics."
God is letting these things happen for a reason. Christians can not read the OT and see the cause and effect in Israel's history yet never notice it in how our Lord deals with us today. The apostles knew this was so.