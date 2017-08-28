Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Israel: We'll Bomb Assad's Palace if Iran Expands in Syria

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

(Worthy News) - A senior Israeli official has issued a warning to Russia that the Israeli military will bomb Syrian President Bashar Assad's palace in Damascus if Russia allows Iran to make military advances in Syria.

The official added another caution in the Al-Hayat al-Jadida newspaper that if regional changes don't take place in the current advance by Iran, Israel will act to scuttle the Syrian ceasefire deal recently concluded by the U.S. and Russian governments in Kazakhstan.

The warnings came during a meeting last week on the Black Sea between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin. [ Source (Read More...) ]

