Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Democrats hype up leftist base, remain silent after violent antifa attack in Berkeley
Democrats hype up leftist base, remain silent after violent antifa attack in Berkeley
(Worthy News) - California Democrats who whipped up opposition to the weekend’s free speech rallies had little to say after radical leftist protesters, led by the antifa movement, attacked police and Trump supporters on Sunday in Berkeley, injuring six.
Those familiar with recent right-of-center rallies in the Bay Area, Boston and Portland, Oregon, say it’s a familiar pattern: Democrats play to their base by hyping fears of neo-Nazis while ignoring or glossing over any leftist violence.
“There has been nearly complete silence from Democrats regarding the violence of antifa in Berkeley and elsewhere,” said Cornell Law School professor William Jacobson. “This silence only emboldens and encourages those who seek to turn our streets into battlegrounds. Leading Democratic politicians need to go on record unconditionally rejecting and condemning antifa.” [ Source (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “Democrats hype up leftist base, remain silent after violent antifa attack in Berkeley”
The silence is deafening.