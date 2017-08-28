Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Christians Fear Crackdown on Religion Under Evangelism Ban in Nepal

(Worthy News) - While attacks against the Christian minority has increased in Nepal, the Himalayan country's parliament passed a bill criminalizing religious conversion and the "hurting of religious sentiment," aiming to restrict evangelism. The move is likely to further escalate Christian persecution.

Clause 160 in section 9 of the bill, which restricts religious conversion, could be invoked against a wide range of legitimate expressions of religion or belief, including the charitable activities of religious groups, or merely speaking about one's faith, which could be portrayed as attempts to convert others, said the U.K.-based Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

Clause 158 of section 9 of the bill, which criminalizes the "hurting of religious sentiment," is similar to the blasphemy laws in Pakistan, which make it a criminal offense to insult another's religion, CSW pointed out. [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Hebrews 13:3 Remember those who are in bonds, as bound with them; and those who are ill-treated, since you are also in the body. Revelation 6:9-11 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held: And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth? And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.