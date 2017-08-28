Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump ready for shutdown standoff over border wall: ‘We will build the wall’

(Worthy News) - President Trump stood firm Monday on his threat to shut down the government if congressional Democrats block funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, saying the wall was crucial to U.S. security and stopping the flow of illegal drugs.

Mr. Trump said he hoped a shutdown wouldn’t be necessary. “We’ll have to see,” he said.

“The wall is needed from the standpoint of security. the wall is needed from the standpoint of drugs — the tremendous drug scourge,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference. [ Source (Read More...) ]

