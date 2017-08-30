Worthy Christian News » World News » UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' NKorea missile test
UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' NKorea missile test
(Worthy News) - The U.N. Security Council strongly condemned North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, reiterating demands that Pyongyang halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.
After an emergency meeting on the missile test, the U.N.’s most powerful body called North Korea’s actions “outrageous,” saying it was deliberately undermining peace and stability in the region. The council called for North Korea to take “immediate, concrete actions” to “reduce tensions in the Korean Peninsula and beyond.”
The missile flight came less than a month after the council imposed its toughest-yet sanctions on North Korea, and it’s not immediately clear whether any further actions could follow. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.