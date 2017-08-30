Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » President Trump is leaving 'all options on the table' after latest North Korea missile launch
President Trump is leaving 'all options on the table' after latest North Korea missile launch
(Worthy News) - President Trump on Tuesday said that “all options are on the table” in dealing with North Korea after the country launched a missile that passed over Japanese airspace hours earlier.
“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: This regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.
“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table,” the president said. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.
1 thought on “President Trump is leaving 'all options on the table' after latest North Korea missile launch”
There is a real highly placed demon working N. Korea and all the Kim's have fallen for it. Kim Jong Un doesn't just believe himself to be god of N. Korea, by the way he is behaving, he believes he is superior to all the heads of all the other nations of this world also. Much like Hitler, he appears to have become possessed by the "god" he worships (has given himself over to).
Be aware, confidence alone can do many things, whether rooted in reality or not. It's the kind of stuff that made Alexander, the Great, and Genghis Khan. It also made a whole assortment of failed leaders who have taken down whole other nations besides themselves.