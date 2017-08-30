Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » President Trump is leaving 'all options on the table' after latest North Korea missile launch

(Worthy News) - President Trump on Tuesday said that “all options are on the table” in dealing with North Korea after the country launched a missile that passed over Japanese airspace hours earlier.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: This regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table,” the president said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

