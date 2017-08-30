Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israeli ministry drops opposition to adoption by same-sex couples

(Worthy News) - Israel’s Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs has reversed its opposition to allowing same-sex couples to adopt in the country.

The ministry said there is no problem in principle with adoption by a same-sex couple in a brief filed with Israel’s Supreme Court, Israel’s Channel 2 first reported Tuesday evening. The brief was filed in response to a petition regarding adoption by same-sex and common-law couples filed by the Association of Israeli Gay Fathers, with the Israel Religious Action Center of the Reform movement, against the Social Affairs Ministry and the attorney general.

The reversal came at the request of Welfare Minister Haim Katz, according to the report. In July, Katz had asked the court for an extension on issuing an opinion to re-examine the issue, saying he wanted to seek more professional opinions. [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Luke 17:28-30, 32 Likewise, even as it was in the days of Lot: they ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; but in the day that Lot went out from Sodom, it rained fire and sulfur from the sky, and destroyed them all. It will be the same way in the day that the Son of Man is revealed. Remember Lot’s wife!

