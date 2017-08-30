Worthy Christian News » Christian » Christian girl fostered in Muslim home can rejoin family, judge rules

(Worthy News) - A five-year-old girl who was placed in the foster care of two Muslim households has been reunited with her family after a court ruled she could live with her grandmother.

The child had been placed with a carer who allegedly wears a burka when accompanying her in public.

Crisis-ridden Tower Hamlets council in London had faced criticism after confidential local authority reports suggested one of the girl’s foster carers removed her Christian cross necklace and suggested she should learn Arabic. [ Source (Read More...) ]

