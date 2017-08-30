Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » South Asia monsoon floods leave hundreds dead and thousands of homes destroyed

(Worthy News) - More than 1,200 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed in monsoon floods sweeping across South Asia.

The United Nations estimates that at least 41 million people have been affected by the flooding in India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In Bangladesh alone, the UN estimates that more than 640,500 homes have been destroyed, and authorities say at least 106,000 people are in emergency shelters as a result of the flood. [ Source (Read More...) ]

