Trump vows ‘100 percent’ support, rapid federal aid to Harvey victims ahead of Texas visit

(Worthy News) - President Trump vowed '100 percent' support Monday to the victims of the massive storm known as Harvey, while predicting he and Congress will be able to quickly approve emergency aid to help the region recover.

“We’ve pledged our full support as Texas and Louisiana battle and recover from this very devastating and historic storm,” Trump said, during a joint White House press conference with the visiting president of Finland. “There’s probably never been anything like this.”

The president plans to visit what he called the “impact zone” in Texas on Tuesday. [ Source (Read More...) ]

