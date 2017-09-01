Worthy Christian News » World News » UN atomic energy agency: Iran complying with nuclear deal

Flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency

(Worthy News) - The top UN official monitoring Iran’s nuclear program on Thursday noted no violations by Tehran in its latest quarterly Iran monitoring report. At the same time, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano’s report said that the agency continues to hunt for “undeclared nuclear material and activities.”

It also rejected Tehran’s claim that its military sites were off-limits to inspection, saying the agency needs access to all “relevant locations” if suspicions arise of possible hidden atomic activities.

The comments by Amano are significant — his agency is policing the deal capping atomic activities that Iran says are peaceful but the US suspects are a covert pursuit of nuclear arms. [ Source (Read More...) ]

