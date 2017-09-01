Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » US commander: IS leader al-Baghdadi probably still alive

(Worthy News) - Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appears to be still alive, a top US military commander said Thursday, contradicting Russia’s claims that it probably killed the top counterterror target months ago.

“Do I believe he’s alive? Yes,” said Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, who commands the coalition forces fighting IS in Iraq and Syria, referring to al-Baghdadi.

At first, Townsend said his belief stemmed from a lack of evidence he had seen — “rumor or otherwise” — that al-Baghdadi was dead. But, he then added: “There are also some indicators in intelligence channels that he’s alive.” Townsend did not elaborate on the intelligence. [ Source (Read More...) ]

