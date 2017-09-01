Worthy Christian News » Christian » 'Who Is the Real Hate Group Here?': Franklin Graham Unloads on Southern Poverty Law Center

(Worthy News) - Evangelist Franklin Graham is speaking out against the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling several Christian groups, like D. James Kennedy Ministries and the Family Research Council, "hate groups."

"Why? Simply because they hold to the teaching of God's Word on moral issues such as homosexuality and same-sex marriage," Graham wrote on Facebook.

A hate group? Can you believe this—The Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, AL, has labeled a number of Christian... Posted by Franklin Graham on Tuesday, August 29, 2017

