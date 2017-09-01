Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Harvey may have wrecked up to 1M cars and trucks

(Worthy News) - Hurricane Harvey and its catastrophic aftermath likely destroyed more vehicles than any other natural disaster in U.S. history, according to several early estimates.

The storm may have ruined up to one million vehicles along the Texas Gulf Coast, according to automotive data firm Black Book. In the Houston area, about one in seven cars may have been destroyed, according to analysts from Evercore ISI, an investment banking advisory and research firm. [ Source (Read More...) ]

