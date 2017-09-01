Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » David Daleiden, attorneys fined $200,000 over undercover Planned Parenthood videos

(Worthy News) - A federal judge on Thursday fined pro-life investigator David Daleiden and two of his attorneys nearly $200,000 after finding them in contempt of court for the release of undercover videos.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick said the $195,359 tab would compensate the National Abortion Federation for “expenses incurred as a result of the violation of my Preliminary Injunction Order,” which had banned the release of the video footage taken at NAF meetings.

Mr. Daleiden’s attorneys, Steve Cooley and Brentford Ferreira, were included in the sanctions intended to ensure “current and future compliance” with the order. [ Source (Read More...) ]

