Turkey eyes deal for Russian air defense system, irking West
(Worthy News) - Turkey and Russia are inching toward an accord for the first major Turkish weapons purchase from Moscow, troubling Ankara’s allies in NATO even though the deal may not ultimately materialize.
According to Turkish and Russian officials, all preparations have been made for the purchase of a sophisticated S-400 missile defense system, Ankara’s most significant accord with a non-NATO supplier.
But despite confident proclamations, the deal has yet to be officially inked. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.