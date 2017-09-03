Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Iran's new weapons facilities in Lebanon 'cross a red line,' Israel says

(Worthy News) - Israel's intensive diplomatic campaign in recent weeks, which included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, trips by senior Israeli defense officials to the United States and more, comes on the heels of updated situation assessments within the defense establishment suggesting that if nothing is done, the weapon manufacturing facilities Iran is building in Syria and Lebanon, Israel's neighbors to the north, will become operational in the foreseeable future.

Behind closed doors, senior defense officials said that from Israel's perspective, Iran's weapons factories and deepening foothold in Syria "cross a red line."

This week, Netanyahu told U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Iran was building sites to produce precision-guided missiles, both in Lebanon and Syria, and stressed that Israel could not come to terms with such a reality. [ Source (Read More...) ]

