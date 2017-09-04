Worthy Christian News » World News » UN Security Council to meet on North Korea nuclear test

(Worthy News) - The United States, Britain, France, Japan and South Korea requested the urgent meeting, to be held at 10 a.m., the US mission said in a statement.

North Korea on Sunday detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile, calling the test “a perfect success.”

The underground blast was North Korea’s sixth nuclear test, in defiance of UN resolutions that prohibit Pyongyang from pursuing nuclear and missile programs.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier condemned the nuclear test as “profoundly destabilizing” for regional security and again urged Pyongyang to halt such acts.

U.S. warns of 'massive military response,' halt in Chinese trade after N. Korea nuke test

The president met with his national security team on the expanding crisis. Afterward, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned that any threat to the U.S. or its allies would be met with a "massive military response."

"We have many military options, and the president wanted to be briefed on each one of them," Mattis said outside the White House. "We are not looking to the total annihilation" of North Korea.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday he was working on a new sanctions package. [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains. Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.