Kenya's Presidential Poll Results Declared 'Invalid, Null and Void'

(Worthy News) - Kenyans reacted with celebration, frustration and shock Friday after the Supreme Court, in a 4 to 2 decision, ordered a do-over of last month's presidential election.

The court ruled that the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was responsible for "irregularities and illegalities" in the transmission of election results.

"A declaration is hereby issued that the presidential election on the 8thAugust 2017 was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, and the applicable law, rendering the declared results invalid, null, and void," said Chief Justice David Maraga. [ Source (Read More...) ]

