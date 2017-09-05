Worthy Christian News » US News » Armed with new data, committees ready to ratchet up investigations into Trump’s ties with Russia
(Worthy News) - The progress congressional investigators have made this summer comes into sharp focus this week as House and Senate committees return to work to ratchet up the legal and political clash into the Trump campaign’s suspected collusion with the Kremlin in the November presidential election — and whether Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s allies tried to falsely fan the story.
During Congress’s summer recess, investigators have interviewed key government and Trump campaign figures, received thousands of pages of documents and traveled to London to track down the former British spy who prepared the salacious, unverified dossier on Donald Trump’s supposed activities in Russia.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence are all running probes parallel to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference and any coordination between members of the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. [ Source (Read More...) ]