CDC: Drug overdose deaths spiked 21 percent last year, 64,000 deaths

(Worthy News) - Drug overdose deaths in the United States skyrocketed 21 percent in 2016 from the previous year, accounting for the deaths of approximately 64,000 people, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control.

Several states saw drug overdose death increases in the double digits, including Virginia (38 percent increase), Florida (55 percent), Maryland (67 percent) and Delaware (71 percent).

New York City also saw a rise of about 50 percent. [ Source (Read More...) ]

