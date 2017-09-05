Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Church leaders protest ‘attempt to weaken Christian presence’ in Jerusalem

(Worthy News) - Heads of churches in Jerusalem on Monday criticized what they see as a breach of the status quo in the capital, claiming there is a 'systematic attempt to undermine the integrity of the Holy City of Jerusalem and the Holy Land, and to weaken the Christian presence.'

In a joint statement the leaders said, “We now find ourselves united once again in condemning recent further encroachment on the status quo,” the churches said. “In such matters as this, the Heads of the Churches are resolute and united in our opposition to any action by any authority or group that undermines those laws, agreements, and regulations that have ordered our life for centuries.” [ Source (Read More...) ]

