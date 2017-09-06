Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Unmanned subs, sniper drones, gun that won’t miss: Israel unveils future weapons
Unmanned subs, sniper drones, gun that won’t miss: Israel unveils future weapons
(Worthy News) - The Defense Ministry’s weapons development department on Tuesday unveiled nine pieces of technology, including two unmanned submarines and a hybrid gas-electric powerful tank, that are due to enter service in the IDF in the coming years.
Some of these technologies are already in the advanced stages of development and have been presented to the military for consideration, while others are still in the planning phase and will need years before they will be combat ready. None of the technologies presented by the ministry has yet been declared operational by the IDF.
They were developed by the ministry's Weapons Development Administration, in collaboration with foreign and domestic companies, and in one case with a public university.