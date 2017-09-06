Worthy Christian News » World News » Nikki Haley: Trump Has Grounds to Declare Iran in Violation of Nuclear Deal
Nikki Haley: Trump Has Grounds to Declare Iran in Violation of Nuclear Deal
(Worthy News) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday said President Donald Trump would be justified if he denied Iranian compliance to the nuclear accord when it comes up for a quarterly review next month, though she said she does not know what Trump will decide.
In a speech at the American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington, D.C., Haley detailed a strong case for Trump to declare Iran in violation of the agreement, warning the United States will be "dealing with the next North Korea" if the regime is left unchecked.
"We're allowing them to have behavior that's in violation of the resolution right in front of us," she said. "We're allowing them to sit there and actually tell the [International Atomic Energy Agency] that they're not going to let them inspect military sites where we know they have had covert nuclear operations in the past. What I want the country to understand is we need to wake up." [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.