Worthy Christian News » World News » Nikki Haley: Trump Has Grounds to Declare Iran in Violation of Nuclear Deal

(Worthy News) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday said President Donald Trump would be justified if he denied Iranian compliance to the nuclear accord when it comes up for a quarterly review next month, though she said she does not know what Trump will decide.

In a speech at the American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington, D.C., Haley detailed a strong case for Trump to declare Iran in violation of the agreement, warning the United States will be "dealing with the next North Korea" if the regime is left unchecked.

"We're allowing them to have behavior that's in violation of the resolution right in front of us," she said. "We're allowing them to sit there and actually tell the [International Atomic Energy Agency] that they're not going to let them inspect military sites where we know they have had covert nuclear operations in the past. What I want the country to understand is we need to wake up." [ Source (Read More...) ]

