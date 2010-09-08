Worthy Christian News » World News » 'Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West'

By Joseph C. DeCaro, Worthy News International Correspondent

CAIRO, EGYPT (Worthy News)-- The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has released excerpts from a transcript of a televised sermon by Egyptian cleric Salem Abu Al-Futuh. Airing on Al-Nas TV on August 18, Al-Futuh's predicted that Islam would conquer the entire West, starting with Italy and ending with the Americas.

According to MEMRI, Al-Futuh stated the following:

"The nation of Islam will return – despite our current crisis and despite the arrogance of the West. The West is bound to be destroyed. Just like Allah destroyed the Byzantine and Persian empires, he will destroy the West at the hands of the Muslims. This is an unequivocal promise. These countries will convert to Islam. Islam will reach these countries.

"... Let us examine the divine sequence: First, the Caliphate will return. Then, the Muslims will live in tremendous prosperity. The economy of the Muslims will be the strongest of all. You are probably thinking that I'm not well today if I say such things. By God, there's nothing wrong with me. I am speaking words of truth.

"... Great conquests will ensue. We will conquer Italy ... By Allah, we will conquer Italy. By Allah, we will conquer Italy and move into [the rest] of Europe. Islam will enter that entire region. Even America, you ask? Yes, even America. North or South America? Both North and South America. We will enter all these countries, and people there will be joining Islam in droves."

Al Nas TV provides Islamic programs through which many Muslim clerics have made similar threats against the West.

