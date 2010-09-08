Worthy Christian News » World News » 'Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West'
'Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West'
By Joseph C. DeCaro, Worthy News International Correspondent
CAIRO, EGYPT (Worthy News)-- The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has released excerpts from a transcript of a televised sermon by Egyptian cleric Salem Abu Al-Futuh. Airing on Al-Nas TV on August 18, Al-Futuh's predicted that Islam would conquer the entire West, starting with Italy and ending with the Americas.
According to MEMRI, Al-Futuh stated the following:
"The nation of Islam will return – despite our current crisis and despite the arrogance of the West. The West is bound to be destroyed. Just like Allah destroyed the Byzantine and Persian empires, he will destroy the West at the hands of the Muslims. This is an unequivocal promise. These countries will convert to Islam. Islam will reach these countries.
"... Let us examine the divine sequence: First, the Caliphate will return. Then, the Muslims will live in tremendous prosperity. The economy of the Muslims will be the strongest of all. You are probably thinking that I'm not well today if I say such things. By God, there's nothing wrong with me. I am speaking words of truth.
"... Great conquests will ensue. We will conquer Italy ... By Allah, we will conquer Italy. By Allah, we will conquer Italy and move into [the rest] of Europe. Islam will enter that entire region. Even America, you ask? Yes, even America. North or South America? Both North and South America. We will enter all these countries, and people there will be joining Islam in droves."
Al Nas TV provides Islamic programs through which many Muslim clerics have made similar threats against the West.
59 thoughts on “'Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West'”
Jesus is the Only Begotten Son of God, who the Father has given power to judge the living and the dead. the prophet Muhammad is a false prophet. He didn't raise from the dead...But God's Son did. Jesus did. Jesus already won at the cross for our sins to those who turn to Him. Babylon will be destroyed for ever. the book of Revelation is coming to pass and Islam is a pawn of the devil, and can only get permission to destroy by God. even satan had to get permission at the throne of the True God... to hurt Job and kill his family. God is allowing this to happen. The Bible has to come to pass until the end of time. The evils of wars have to come to pass, before Jesus rules the 1000 years after the anti-christ rules for a short time. Is the anti-christ islam? seems so... only through Jesus Christ can we be saved from our sins. Jesus said I am the way the truth and the life and no man comes to the Father but by me.". Islam and religion can kill...only Jesus saves mankind from hell. Too bad hate is the religion of Islam and they send woman and children to commit suicide for a lie. Ishmael and those after him are jealous because God chose Issac over Ishmael. Abraham son Issac, was born by faith, Sara was too old for a child but God by a miracle gave her Issac. Abraham believed God. Ishmael by flesh. this is a war between Jesus Christ and the fallen beings who hate God Almighty. No one can win against the True God of the Bible. He is the I Am, the Alpha and the Omega.
halleluyah, nothing lifts the spirit like hearing a word of truth. the spirit which resides in me is in true agreement and feels great joy to hear other believers lifting up His word and giving Him the praise He is so worthy of. He is.... the one true God, He is.... the only one worthy of our praise, He is.... pleased when His people speak out in truth and love, halleluyah!!! He is!
Jehovah is the true God. He sent his Son as a message of Love and Forgivness, not in warring or forced
conversions. He will equally judge those of us in the Western World who have put ourselves and our sins as priority before God . As for Islam, you should reach out to the One True Lord. Hatred is not of God. I pray for all Eastern people who believe this Satanic Deception and I pray for fellow Westerners who have not yet found
the Lord Jesus Christ.
Once you conquer us (Italians) you are doomed to chronic disorganization. Italy is our secret weapon.
In muslim countries islam is polical judicial monetary and personal. What are so called christian countries?
islam is a brabic religion . it is a man made religion . the best course of action for the happiness of human being is abolish islam . if muslim want to turn the clock and live in stone age because the idiot mohammed put the principal of animalism in the book of koran.koran is the most dirty book has ever written
As a muslim, first of all let me tell you, that we all should respect others religions. and secondly we can discuss in better way our point of views about other religions. ALI BABA dont use bad words if you dont like or if you are not agree with a perticular religion, prophet or Holy book. I dont know who are you where are you, but I am sure soon you will know the truth and the false things ....
Islam is arabic word chossen by Allah as name for muslim's religion and it means PEACE. and its Allah who gives the right direction and His blessings to non believers to revert to Islam.
Ali Baba I agree with you. Islam claims to be the Religion of Peace, why then are there 109+ versus in the Quran that call Muslims to kill non believers?
Rick, the Bible is the Word of God.
Brother,
You are saying that the Bible is the word of GOD. Yes this is true we all muslim agreed with it. But not the one you carrying now a days. We muslims beleive in ORIGNIAL Torah, Bible and all other holy books and commands.
We also beleive in final book Al-Quran & Final Prphet Muhammad (SAW). We also beleive all prophets Adam (AS) to Muhammad (SAW) including Nova (Nuh), Abraham (Ibrahim), Jacab (Yaqub), Israel, Ismail, David (Dawud), Solaman (Sulaiman), Moses (Musa), ... Jesus (Esa) and their books & commandments which are sent down by GOD almighty. How come the GOD's word can be changed by human being? Who gave authority to change it?
Where as the quran is preserved by GOD and no one can change it even the whole world join together. Allah (SWT) mentioned it in the quran that "Indeed we sent down the remainder (Quran) and indeed we are the protecter (of Quran)".
Please visit youtube and searh for "Ahamed Deedat" and listen his speeched. I pray for you to come as Muslim.
Why did the Bible change? The Dead Sea Scrolls show that the Bible was totally changed by Mohammed.
So what is more plausible? That the original was perfect and later copied and changed.
Or the original was corrupt and later perfected?
One was written by scores of writers that fit in harmony, or one writer re-wrote what was written -- and even later changed what he wrote.
Only one can be true.
Not Islam, not Christianity....Hinduism will emerge victorious by the end of this century....Christianity will fade out, & Islam will collapse under its own pressure...There are already 1 biilion Hindus in the world of 7 billion people..
not so true ! you know nothing about Hinduism..Hinduism is very liberal religion it allow to worship any religion ,believe in One god ,Love every Human..So are you a Human ? Our Lord Krishna says if you don't love all people you will never be close to me..That's the main reason Indian people are kind and believe in every religion and very human on this Earth and the same things are said by Christ and prophets..
You foolish muslim! There have been DOZENS of altered korans! They made a bonfire of them even!
Starting with Italy.
He knows his history Omar Mukhtar rebelled in Libya against the italians for many many years after mussolini invaded until they hanged him in 1931. The Italians were only fully beaten during WW2 but the allies used Italy as a springboard into Europe. This however is where his history study falters as invasions of italy from the south have been largely unsuccessful the Saracens tried it themselves and only manged to gain a foothold until the Normans threw them out.
Strange aside is that Col Gaddaffi wore a photo of Mukhtars arrest on his lapel when he visited italy for the first time in 2009. Don't think Berlusconi would have got the message but we know what Gaddafi was thinking.
As Christians we are aware of the agenda the Muslim community are trying to fulfill. It is unfortunate that they still do not understand our secret weapon, the name of this weapon is Jesus Christ of Nazareth, the resurrected Lord. For now you seem to be strong and it is like the world is dancing for your music. Wait a little bit and you will be shocked at what the Church is about to do, it will be a clear and transparent programme, there is a great harvest Jesus is about to do and millions of Muslims will be won to Christ. As the Church does that you will be greatly offended and that is why I can sense, the Muslims will then play it dirty as usual, they will start persecuting Christians. Persecution or no persecution we are waiting for the second coming of our Lord and after that all our enemies will be defeated, including the Muslim and the last will be death.
Our enemy is sin Phesheya Kunene. As long as sin abounds in America, there will be no victory for Christians. We (I too am a Christian) too will be judged. Our churches have been asleep for too long and now we are seeing the consequences. Where is the Bride dressed in white (purity)? Our churches are filled with adulterers, porn addicts, couples in fornication and gay lifestyles, divorces and pro-abortionists. Our leaders preach almost exclusively about money and miracles. WHat is right is now called wrong and vice versa. This is NOT the church that Christ died for. Christ died for a REPENTANT church; a bride submissive to her groom (The Word of God).
Who are these uncircumcised so called giants of today who defy the Living God . Not the physical circumcision of the flesh but the uncircumcised hearts of man who defy the Living God . Shall man now ascend to the heavens and thwart the plan of salvation secured by the precious Blood of the Lord Jesus Christ , naysayers and soothsayers are but food for the fowls of the air . Rev 19:17,18. Have not the Muslims heard , have not the unbelievers heard , there is one God , and He shall not be mocked , the contemptible spirits of this world have been weighed in the balance and found wanting . It is fruitless to fight the Lord Jesus . Today you can accept His grace and forgiveness but should you reject Him you will not prosper and I am not talking money , honey . Christ will return a warrior , He will smite the nations , all of them who have stubbornly resisted the truth . Rev. 19:15 , then verse 16 ,and on His thigh a name is written , King of Kings and Lord of Lords . It is over already. The book of Revelations is so modern, so up to date , it gives the current and future news before it plays out , because the Holy Ghost wrote it . Messiah is Jesus of Nazareth , open your spiritual eyes and live , for who can fight God and prosper , only a fool will continue his blinded march into Armageddon . Paul said if any man or Angel come preaching any gospel other than this gospel I have preached to you let them be accursed . Galatians 1:8 . Everybody does not get that , they have the ability to get it but refuse to accept the truth . They are accursed even as the great Apostle said many years ago , we have been forewarned . Do not fear if you are a Christian , Amen , Even so , come Lord Jesus . Rev. 1:20
How is that a threat?
it isnt a threat..it is a quotation....you are a very fortunate muslim to hear it.
How is Jesus both the son of God, and the Lord.
Why would God need a son to save men? Is it befitting of Him to have a son, as men His creatures do? If Jesus had to die to save men, what power can he really hold to save? Is not all power really with the only One, who begets not nor was He begotten?
Proverbs 30:4 Who hath ascended up into heaven, or descended? who hath gathered the wind in his fists? who hath bound the waters in a garment? who hath established all the ends of the earth? what is his name, and what is his son's name, if thou canst tell?
Isaiah 9:6-7 For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will perform this.
You have no idea about God, that is why your confused.
It reminds me with Mohhamed when you got possessed with a demon called Gibril. Even Mohammed himself being so frighten by Gibril, he believed that demon had possessed him.
Don.'t listen to Mohammed' demon.
Learn his life and run with yours
http://www.prophetofdoom.net
That is good start.
Don't you think it is demonic to say " Europe will be destroyed" and converted to Islam". Think about this...Islam destroys, concurrs and enslave Pepople......true God frees people-Satan enslaves.
I'm real sorry to disappoint you. But Islam will not "conquer" the U.S. period.
1 O God, do not keep silent;
be not quiet, O God, be not still.
2 See how your enemies are astir,
how your foes rear their heads.
3 With cunning they conspire against your people;
they plot against those you cherish.
4 "Come," they say, "let us destroy them as a nation,
that the name of Israel be remembered no more."
5 With one mind they plot together;
they form an alliance against you-
6 the tents of Edom and the Ishmaelites,
of Moab and the Hagrites,
Brother and sisters the last days are quickly upon us, the false prophet and his followers are bringing on Armageddon. We already know Mohammad is to be thrown into the lake of fire, pray our Muslim Brother and Sister find Christ before its too late.
John 16:2 in fact, a time is coming when anyone who kills you will think
he is offering a service to God. They will do such things because they have not
known the Father or me.
er 14:14 Then the LORD said unto me, The prophets prophesy lies in my name: I sent them not, neither have I commanded them, neither spake unto them: they prophesy unto you a false vision and divination, and a thing of nought, and the deceit of their heart
Who was the angel claiming to be Gabriel that Met Mohammad in cave hira?
(II Corinthians 11:14)And no wonder, since Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light."
(Galatians 1:6-9) , "I am amazed that you are so quickly deserting Him who called you by the grace of Christ, for a different gospel; 7 which is really not another; only there are some who are disturbing you, and want to distort the gospel of Christ. 8 But even though we, or an angel from heaven, should preach to you a gospel contrary to that which we have preached to you, let him be accursed. 9 As we have said before, so I say again now, if any man is preaching to you a gospel contrary to that which you received, let him be accursed."
*We do not hate Muslims, we hate only the sin (Islam) not the sinner (Muslims). If Islamic radicals bring us to hate they bring us further from Christ for we love our enemies. Muslims are in-fact the fist victims of Islam and Satan's lie.
Is-rat-ill (israel) will be vanish in few years the Muslims take Europe sweet Europe and make its people worship Allah. Jesus will come back to help the Muslims against the great santan the usa. Whom let their wifes walk on the street without close and married man to man and woman to woman in your churches. you are new sadam-and-gamorra and you think Jesus will help. Think again.
The great santan lol..
New sadam(hussein)-and-gamorra lol again......idiot!
The follower that evil mohammed left these bunch delusional people with a hefty dream. The funny thing is that not only they have kicked around but soundly defeated by the Israeli army and lost so much territory and are now leaving in a dream. Mohamed must be laughing at you about your dream.
Of course, as islamist, jihadist, you don't have any clue about freedom of speech. But then, forgot that your people are so illiterate, who follow what your imam or mullah tell you to do like that a zombi. Once can see, shouting and praising allah to harm people. I guess, your got must be one sadistic, who love his follower to harm people. Now I understand, why Muslims are child molester following what mohamed did to kids. Look what is happening in Afanistan molesting and some part of arabian countries. But then, mohamed was your teacher.
Kitcho... Never mind Afghanistan...Muslim Paedophile gangs are raping childrenb all over the UK! We have just jailed 5 of them, and there are others to stnd trial plus four gangs being investigated still. They are evil in its completeness. Their prophet Ischmael from who they came was said to be a wild man, and all his descendants will be the same..they ARE!! Our government in the uk are weak and wont kick them out..if only the police would get behind the people, the people would act. Sadly, instead of our government protecting us, they made a law threatening jail to anyone who insulted Islam, to prevent us rising up and fighting back.
@Yunis dream on dick head we will defeat you, we are advanced in intelligence and armory.
come on to America, we will kill you before we give up our freedoms
i think you should read the book entitled "The are Either Extremely Smart or Extremely Ignorant" and see how likely the spread of islam is. also some good articles on the same issue found here: http://extremesmartness.wordpress.com/
A typical Middel Easter lies. The fact is tha during the last few years, more Muslims came to Christ from Arabic speaking world, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and north Africa than the last 1400 years of Islam domination. Islam will disappeare from Arabic speaking population as the desire for liberty and freedom grow in the region. This is not to show disrespect for the believe of any particular group or religion but due to the basic fact of life- freedom is much more desirable than submission or enslavement.
The direction of history and biology (progress of life forms) is against Islam.
Amen!
Learn the life of Mohammed and you will understand why Islam actually will disappear in short time.
http://www.prophetofdoom.net
U can conquer entire West but you will never be able to conquer the Sri lanka bitches.
come u Islam cunts even whites can't beat our Sinhalese.
I don't usually post in forums like these but this -the Muslims will live in tremendous prosperity. The economy of the Muslims will be the strongest of all- cracked me up, I'm literally crying in laughter, have a nice day.
send them all the fk back to their countries
I would point out a rarely-touted fact with respect to Islam. The Muslim war cry "Allahu Akbar" is, most of the time, interpreted to mean "God is great." Nothing could be further from the truth. First of all, taking the words "as is" in the Arabic language, they mean "God is bigger" - which is quite meaningless. However, if we were to go to the historical origin of those words, we will find that, at the time Muhammad started preaching his new ideas, the Arab tribes in his region were worshippers of an idol named "Akbar." In order for his message to fly, and to avoid being literally killed by his tribesmen, he told them that it was "ok" to worship both "Allah" (the name of the god he was preaching) and "Akbar" the name of the popular idol. In other words, "Allah and Akbar." In Arabic, this translates to "Allah wa Akbar," or, more briefly, "Allahu Akbar."
Islam cannot even conquer how to use toilet paper, more or less conquering any civilized countries that are multitudes more powerful than them,.
yes sure u are.
if they really believe they will conquor the west they dont know the west very well even though they have tried for thousands of years. we are simply giving them a chance to become human and to live with us but we will soon tire of their demands and attitudes. i now understand why the christians squatted them like flies many years ago. onward christian soldiers ;-)
I am glad Muslims believe in Jesus. Because if they do as they (you ) say you do, you will Know He said that he is the "I Am"..as God said to Moses, who you also believe in. You will also Know that Jesus said he would be crucified but would return while yet some were still alive..He also said he would send a Counsellor, a comforter yet while some were STILL ALIVE..that is the Holy Ghost who is with many (but not all believers) today, he brings Wisdom and Understanding, and compassion. It is of the Spirit of the Father, Almighty God. The Comforter could not have been Mohammed because he came 500 years later. It is also known not to communicate with Angels of Light, even one 'claiming' to be Gabriel. Satan is the greatest God of All Lies..he can create nothing, only take away and twist and turn truth. Jesus said, I am the Way , the Life and The Truth> So , if he himself said he would die and come back...then either he was a liar or you are lying that you believe he is who he said he was. If we want to talk about Joseph Smith and Mormons, he was fooled too, by an Angel of Light..it's all ploys of satan to fool people. Is not not odd that This Agnel appeared to Mohammed just years before the first version of the New Testament could come out to the masses since the printer was not invented yet? ANything to stop the Christ . But it is already too late. Muslims are fighting a 2000 year old war with Jews whether they know it or not, completely insane. Wake up people, you are being used for dummies by your government. (can't say much for ours either all the time though)... :-0
The Old Testament is not just a history, it is the basis of why the Messiah had to come. Therefore, every word in the Old Testament has to do with Eashoa (Jesus). Thus when you read in the Old Testament how the Lord appeared to Moses and how the Lord instructed the people and how the Lord spoke through the prophets, that is all about Eashoa (Jesus) the Messiah. It is he that the word "Lord" is referring to. The title Jehovah itself is a reference to Eashoa (Jesus) the Messiah. "Jehovah" is pronounced "Yah-weh" in the original language, the Ancient Aramaic. "Yahweh" means "He Becomes." He becomes what? He becomes the Messiah when he comes to the world to die for the sake of humanity. Thus we must remember that Eashoa (Jesus) fulfilled the prophesies of the Old Testament written about him, as he gave his life for the sake of humanity.
and what TVchannel have you seen all this?
They come here to take us over slowly
Enzo is as mugged up as AlFutuh is . Both are fantasy driven , unaware of the ground realities. This breed makes it all the more pertinent to emancipate mentally as many people as possible from biases, prejudices and fixations of all types to make this world of 21st century, termed as a global village, a better place to live for all humanbeings across the world.
christians blame islam for its short comings, if you look at how they always attack islamic nations for no reason if you replace muslim with the word jew in hitlers speeches ,chrisians just want war but cannot win We need islamic law ,culture, science ,math, the quran,
You can't even win a war with Israel. Try bringing your Islamic crap over here and see what happens.
The Arabs of the Middle East are killing each other and this idiot Arab is dreaming to reach Italy and to convert them to Islam under the Arab sword?
This retard must be dreaming of his 72 Italian virgins while he was hallucinating. I have seen many retards in this planet but not like the Arab Shieks.
I came across this site by mistake.
It's such a laugh to see stupid extremist Christians and Jews making ignorant comments. Clearly these infidels are lost and doomed.
The fact is that that the true religion of the world is ISLAM AND MUHAMMAD (PBUH) Is the final messenger of Allah.
Like it or not Islam is spreading like wild fire. Make all the fabricated comments you desire but facts are facts.
islam won byzantium and persian empire only because both of them weree week(byzantium of the west and the slavs bulharians etc and persian empire from byzantium )also there is no way islam win west because it never won west(or byzantium and persians)because of its power
Jesus Christ is lord and savior by his blood and prayer and grace are we forgiven Gods promise was through Isaac not through the son of a concubine. I pray for your people come the rapture where the dead rise and the living that are saved shall meet in the heaven s this will not happen for you. I admire however the middle east conduct and strong morals somthing our country is lacking therefore a lot of if not most Americans will be left for the great tribulation also.
Are you going to do that after you kill each other off its funny you cannot even take care of your own people Iran is a cess pool open sewage and trash filling the streets little kids walking in it daily the soonies sheites and other spinoff fashions killing each other look t Israel you could learn a lot ppl that have been through hell and come back to be a respected God fearing ppl. That don't live in squaller . do you really think that's how god wants you to live and act? Conquering and killing? I think not ishmale was not the chosen vessel the promise was through Issac.
Khilafah must be formed first, my brothers...
In a pack of wolves, all are in submission to the Alpha Male wolf (God, Mohammed, Jesus, the Furer). Each wolf pack wants to eliminate its rivals. This is the story of these religions! Animalism! Chest-pounding apes! Poorly disguised in fancy arguments and dogmas. I feel God can be experienced but not thru these arrogant religions.
Truth is our common adversary and enemy is satans and the devil , to love or not to love our enemy?