Kenya: Christian Shot to Death Outside Church

By Joseph DeCaro, Worthy News Correspondent

MOMBASA (Worthy News)-- Kenyan police are searching for a gunman who shot a Christian to death while on his way to a church in Mombasa on Jan. 11, according to Morning Star News.

One of two men following 25-year-old George Muriki as he arrived at the gate leading to Maximum Revival Ministries Church shot him in the back three times after apparently mistaking him for the church pastor.

Muriki, who was an active member of the 120-member church, is to be buried in his hometown of Meru; the church intends to cover all the expenses for his funeral.

Police suspect that Muriki's assailants were members of an Islamic extremist terror cell that has been responsible for previous armed attacks.

