Worthy Christian News » US News » Obama blasts Supreme Court for accepting challenge to health care law

(Worthy News)-- President Obama assaulted the nation's top court and seemed to criticize the U.S. legal system as a whole Monday, with the former constitutional law professor declaring that the Supreme Court was wrong to even accept a challenge to his signature health care reform law and deriding the fact that an "individual district court judge" was able to derail his deportation amnesty, the Washington Times reported.

The Supreme Court will decide by the end of next month whether the Affordable Care Act should be interpreted as prohibiting any tax credits for states that set up their own health care exchanges. If those credits are eliminated, many Obamacare customers will be unable to afford their coverage and the entire system could collapse. Mr. Obama has long defended the legality of his namesake health care law, but he went further Monday by directly criticizing the Supreme Court for agreeing to hear the case. --[wp_colorbox_media url="http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/jun/8/obama-high-court-shouldnt-even-hear-obamacare-case/" type="iframe" hyperlink="Source"]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.