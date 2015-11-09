Worthy Christian News » Christian » 'Sick of Islam,' Muslims turn to Christ
'Sick of Islam,' Muslims turn to Christ
By Joseph DeCaro
(Worthy News) - Kurdish Muslims in Iraq are turning to Christ after witnessing first hand the brutality of ISIS as it wages violent jihad in the name of Islam.
According to The Gospel Herald, a ministry leader in Iraq said his organization can not keep up with the demands for Bibles by Muslim refugees Bible since ISIS invaded their homeland.
"They're just sick of Islam," he said. "People are very hungry to know about Christ, especially when they hear about miracles, healing, mercy and love. As terrifying and horrifying as ISIS is, they did us a great favor because they came and have shown them all the killing, saying that it's all in the Quran verses. So now we don't have to say much -- we just say the truth."
The UN estimates that the Kurdish Region is hosting 900,000 refugees, including more than 200,000 from Syria as well as thousands of Arabs who fled cities in Anbar province that ISIS had captured last year.
The ministry leader said his organization provides aid for refugees in whatever shelter is available. And after meeting their physical needs, aid workers bring them Bibles.
"We just help because we love them and maybe the next time we visit we tell them about Jesus and give them Bibles," he said. "We believe in the power of the Word of God. We don't have many preachers. We don't have many missionaries, but we have the Word of God that we're able to print, purchase and deliver to the people and their children."
17 thoughts on “'Sick of Islam,' Muslims turn to Christ”
Praise Yahweh!
Rather, coming Home.
They are welcome in Christ house.🙏🏼
All who have genuinely repented and received Christ are part of His Church and Body. Praise the Lord for their salvation, amen.
The church historically grows during persecution.
Thanks to Jesus .. and his mercy. .His love can conquer the worst of people. .amen💜 +++
Choose LIFE Amen YESUAH THE MESSIAH LORD JESUS CHRIST Amen
Praise our Heavenly Father
final exposure of rampant evil ww no mercy jus sickness death an desease child abusers
Amen I love God
Oh, Just rich. It's Almost As of The Publisher of This Article Didn't Even go To Wikipedia And Read 5 Sentences about the Religion He Is Blabbering on about. One: Islam Holds Jesus Christ as A Great Prophet, and We all Know him as a Loving, Caring, Kind man; as the Messiah, The Man Chosen By God; A man That Worked Miracles Such as Grant Sight to the Blind, Heal Wounds And much more. After God and Muhammad, Jesus is What you have to believe in To BE Muslim. People, If you Are reading This, Let me Tell You, They are misleading you! If You Don't Believe in Jesus, You Are not a Muslim, You are a Jew That Believes in Muhammad.
Islam holds the murderer Mohammed as the "seal of the prophets" while it denies Jesus' crucifixion, resurrection and his divinity.
Islam forbids even the mention of the Trinity (Surah 4:171).
"Amen....Glad they're recognizing who the REAL King is"!
I can't say that I blame them. Of course, the Kurds have been attacked constantly by other muslims.
Hooray! God bless our Muslim brothers and sisters now that they come to realize that all they need is simply have FAITH in GOD, not the back-acheing practices that they're doing just to please their false god.
prays to Lord Jesus comes to this world to save us from darkens, give us light and truth, bless people of middle east having dream and vision of Lord Jesus, i hope i was there to help them, bless you.
May God change every evil doer to receive Jesus Christ as their personal saviour. Amen