'Sick of Islam,' Muslims turn to Christ

By Joseph DeCaro

(Worthy News) - Kurdish Muslims in Iraq are turning to Christ after witnessing first hand the brutality of ISIS as it wages violent jihad in the name of Islam.

According to The Gospel Herald, a ministry leader in Iraq said his organization can not keep up with the demands for Bibles by Muslim refugees Bible since ISIS invaded their homeland.

"They're just sick of Islam," he said. "People are very hungry to know about Christ, especially when they hear about miracles, healing, mercy and love. As terrifying and horrifying as ISIS is, they did us a great favor because they came and have shown them all the killing, saying that it's all in the Quran verses. So now we don't have to say much -- we just say the truth."

The UN estimates that the Kurdish Region is hosting 900,000 refugees, including more than 200,000 from Syria as well as thousands of Arabs who fled cities in Anbar province that ISIS had captured last year.

The ministry leader said his organization provides aid for refugees in whatever shelter is available. And after meeting their physical needs, aid workers bring them Bibles.

"We just help because we love them and maybe the next time we visit we tell them about Jesus and give them Bibles," he said. "We believe in the power of the Word of God. We don't have many preachers. We don't have many missionaries, but we have the Word of God that we're able to print, purchase and deliver to the people and their children."

