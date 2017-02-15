Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Netanyahu Asks Trump to Recognize Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

(Worthy News) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

Most of the world considers the Golan, a high plateau between northeastern Israel and southwestern Syria, to be occupied by Israel, which annexed the territory in 1981 in a move not recognized internationally. [ Source ]

