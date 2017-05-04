Worthy Christian News » Christian » Trump eases rules on political activity for religious institutions

(Worthy News) - President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order easing the enforcement of rules prohibiting tax-exempt religious institutions from involvement in politics.

"We are giving our churches their voices back," Trump said at the White House Rose Garden flanked by religious leaders and White House officials.

Trump signed the order, called "Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty," which promises to "protect and vigorously promote religious liberty." [ Source ]

